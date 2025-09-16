Paul Mescal shares glimpse into his romantic bond with Gracie Abrams

Paul Mescal gave a rare insight into his relationship with popstar Gracie Abrams after they went public with their romancebat the 2025 Glastonbury Festival.

The Normal People star admitted that while they have hard-launched their romance, he still won't share the exact reason behind it.

"I actually do have an answer, but everything to do with that is deeply precious to me," Mescal told the Rolling Stone. "I want to protect those things fundamentally."

The couple were first linked together in June 2024 as they were spotted together sharing a meal in London.

Since then, I Told You Things crooner and Aftersun star have been seen multiple times walking hand-in-hand in streets of London and New York, enjoying dates together.

Although they have yet to make their red carpet debut as a couple, previously, Mescal brought Abrams as his date to the Los Angeles premiere of Gladiator II.

Moreover, they also walked the red carpet separately earlier this year during the Cannes Film Festival. Abrams was seen supporting Mescal during the screening of his film The History of Sound.

Then, in July, fans were treated to an exciting glimpse into the couple's relationship during the Glastonbury Festival, as breakup rumours were rampant about them at the time.

The pair seemed to have snubbed the reports as Abrams and Mescal lying on a blanket, posing for a selfie.

As of now, according to inmusicblog.com Abrams has officially wrapped up her Secret of Us Deluxe Tour. The final stretch of The Secret of Us era came just after the conclusion of the original tour and Abram’s appearances at several European festivals.

Meanwhile, Mescal is busy promoting his upcoming films Hamnet, releasing on November 27 and The History of Sound on September 12.