Meghan Markle celebrates Prince Harry's 41st birthday, shares photo with fire emoji

Meghan Markle broke her social media silence to celebrate Prince Harry's 41st birthday with a throwback photo, showcasing her affection for her husband in a heartwarming post.

The Duchess of Sussex seemingly mocked the Duke on his big day with plenty of fanfare.

She turned to her official Instagram on September 15 to releases Harry's stunning picture. showing him in his military uniform from his time in active duty.





Poking fun at Harry, Megan wrote in the caption: “Oh hi, Birthday Boy." She also added a fire emoji.

The former actress marked the royal's milestone 40th birthday last year with a blowout bash at their Montecito, California mansion.

The royal family, who shared birthday tribute to Harry last year, did not publicly wish him this year even it falls just les than a week after his reunion with King Charles.

Harry and Meghan have been married since 2018. They welcomed son Prince Archie in 2019 and daughter Princess Lilibet in 2021. One year before Lili’s arrival, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their duties as senior working royals and relocated to the US to begin a new journey free from the royal protocol.