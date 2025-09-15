Prince Harry reignites feud with William, angers King Charles

Prince Harry has unwillingly intensified Prince William's concerns by reigniting his past claims about the royal family, which appears to have angered his father King Charles despite being given another chance to make amends.

The Duke of Sussex appears to have taken a fresh dig at his eldest brother Prince William during a candid disclosure about reconciliation with his family, reflecting on his time away from the royal fold and his future within the royal family.

Royal insider claims that "it seems Harry prefers to remain in the spotlight instead of repairing his fractured relationship with the royals even after his father's bold move to offer him an olive branch."

"If Harry wants to bring his family back to the UK, he needs to stop reopening old wounds," they added.

Harry has expressed his desire to reconcile with the royals, but his on conditions even if he admits that he loves the UK and its people.

But, in his latest disclosure in Ukraine, Harry asserted: "It's not stubbornness, it is having principles. It was a series of corrections to stories already out there. One point of view had been put out and it needed to be corrected.

“You cannot have reconciliation before you have truth,” the Duke warned in his latest interview with The Guardian.

Harry's words have strengthen William's doubt about him as the future king believes the Duke can not stop sharing private life with media even if he returns to the royal fold.