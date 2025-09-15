Meghan Markle receives upsetting news as ex-pal to release tell-all book

Meghan Markle was hit with a major setback as she received bombshell news about a betrayal from her former best friend.

The former Suits actress, who was once friends with her stylist Jessica Mulroney on her legal drama, had a falling out after Meghan got married to Prince Harry. The ex-pal even had a key role in the royal wedding.

However, the once close friendship fell apart after the stylist was embroiled in a “white-privilege” scandal in 2020. Jessica was sacked from her TV gigs following her racially charged spat with lifestyle blogger Sasha Exeter.

Now, it seems Jessica wants to take revenge on Meghan has she is set to release a tell-all book, and share her side of the story of how things ended.

“Jessica's explosive story is the one publishers want to get their hands on,” a publishing insider told The Mirror. “She could command up to a seven-figure dollar sum depending on what she is prepared to say.”

The source pointed out that there is “huge interest” in Jessica’s perspective and her “time in the royal spotlight when friends with Meghan”.

They continued, “People would rush to buy Jessica’s book to know what really happened between them. Hers is the real story royal watchers want to read and are asking for.”

Jessica was “hurt by these false accusations swirling around” and faced an emotional tough time during this entire debacle in the media.

“This could be her chance to set the record straight about a lot of things that she was accused of, after being cancelled,” the insider said. “She has the receipts. No one had a voice for her and helped her to get the truth out at the time, so writing a book would be the chance to reclaim her power.”