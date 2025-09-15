Stephen Colbert’s snarky reaction over show cancellation at 2025 Emmys

Stephen Colbert has recently shared snarky reaction over his show’s cancellation at the 2025 Emmy Awards on September 14.

The Late Show host was celebrated by all the attendees at the Emmys as he received a historic standing ovation at the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series category on Sunday night's ceremony.

Considering this momentous moment, Stephen took the opportunity to joke about his talk show's cancellation at CBS and even requested for employment.

“While I have your attention: is anyone hiring?” asked the talk show host from the crowd at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

Stephen added, “Because I got 200 very well-qualified candidates with me here tonight who will be available in June.”

The comedian then turned back to address his own employment status, saying, “I also brought my own resume here tonight,” as he held a piece of paper.

Stephen then passed his resume off to Harrison Ford in the hopes that he might pass it along to Steven Spielberg.

It is pertinent to mention that the 61-year-old comedian accepted the award for Best Talk Series, which his show won over The Daily Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Meanwhile, Stephen also thanked CBS for “giving us the privilege to be part of the late-night tradition, which I hope continues long after we are no longer doing this show”.

The comedian added, “I have never loved my country more desperately. God bless America. Stay strong, be brave, and if the elevator tries to bring you down, go crazy and punch a higher floor! Woo!”