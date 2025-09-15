Selena Gomez ‘leading’ her fiancé on 2025 Emmys’ red carpet: Expert

Selena Gomez seems to lead her fiancé Benny Blanco on the star-studded red carpet at the 2025 Emmy Awards in LA on September 14.

According to body language expert Judi James, the Only Murders in the Building actress “coaxed” her husband=to-be to join her on the red carpet.

Sharing affectionate moment in front of the cameras, Benny is seen following Selena’s “instructions” as they posed for a brief photo session at the awards ceremony.

The Emilia Perez actress, who looked stunning in a red gown, “appeared to be in charge of the posing” and instead of taking Benny’s hand, she “placed one hand on his shoulder in another gesture of ‘ownership,’” noted the body language expert.

The record music producer was also spotted “leaning his head closer” towards Selena in a “gesture of trust”.

The singer “placed a very protective-looking arm around his shoulders with her fingers on his neck in a gesture of possession and closeness,” explained Judi in an exclusive interview with Daily Mail.

The body language expert indicated that Selena’s “closed-lip smile” suggested “pride” during the moment.

Meanwhile, Benny seemed to be “besotted” with the songstress as she “rested her hand on his shoulder”.

After their photo session on the red carpet, the couple stopped to take another photo inside the main venue as they were sitting next to each other.

Selena “placed her hand over Benny’s arm” while her fiancé's hand rested on her leg” showing how much they are in love with each other.

It is pertinent to mention that the Disney star’s hit show Only Murders In The Building had been nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series, which lost to The Studio.