Princess Kate unites with Meghan on key front despite Harry, William feud

Princess Kate joined forces with Meghan Markle in a rare moment amid the ongoing feud between their husbands.

The rift between Prince William and Princess Harry is not hidden from anyone. The estrangement in their relationship was quite visible, especially after the Duke of Sussex left the UK without meeting his brother.

Now, speaking of the possible thoughts of Catherine and Meghan, royal expert Jennie Bond claimed that the two ladies, who have differences, are united for a peaceful reunion between the brothers.

According to The Mirror, she said, "I think Catherine and Meghan recognise that this is something the brothers have to work out between them."

Moreover, Jennie talked about the Prince of Wales 'resentment over Harry's reunion with King Charles, stating, "I'm sure the King would have told William in advance about his decision to meet Harry."

However, predicting the future of Harry and William's bond, the royal commentator shared bad news with fans.

She believes that time heals wounds, but the reconciliation between the royal siblings seems unlikely, especially anytime soon.

"Time may yet prove the great healer, but where William is concerned, now is certainly not the right time for reconciliation with his sibling. Indeed, it may never happen," Jennie stated.