Prince William's blunt reaction to mention of Prince Harry 'in his presence'

Prince William's blunt reaction to mention of Prince Harry's name after King Charles meeting

Prince William’s old wounds have reopened ever since Prince Harry reunited with King Charles, according to insiders.

The Daily Mail reported on September 14 that the Prince of Wales, 43, is “more determined than ever to cut Harry off altogether” after his younger brother’s surprise reunion with King Charles last week.

On September 10, Harry, 40, met his father for the first time in 19 months, sharing “a private tea” at Clarence House during his four-day UK trip. The meeting lasted under an hour but fuelled hopes of a royal thaw. The Duke of Sussex even called the reunion “great” when pressed by reporters at the Diana Awards later that night.

But William reportedly saw the move as part of what insiders called a 12-month “master plan” to re-ingratiate Harry with the monarchy.

“William is back at the point where if you mention Prince Harry in his presence, he would throw you out of the room,” one source claimed.

The brothers’ rift dates back to Harry and Meghan’s 2020 exit and deepened with Harry’s 2023 memoir Spare and several bombshell accusations against the family.

Palace aides now reportedly fear William’s anger could reopen old wounds just as the monarchy sought to move forward.