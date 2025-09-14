Charli XCX sparks backlash with new unfiltered wedding pictures

Charli XCX and husband George Daniel celebrated wedding in an Italian ceremony

Charli XCX shared an unfiltered glimpse into her second wedding ceremony with husband, George Daniel, but some eagle-eyed fans noticed some details they didn’t approve of.

The 33-year-old pop superstar got accused of normalising smoking in several paparazzi shots, as well as in the pictures she posted herself.

The Brat singer’s fans noticed that her husband, The 1975 drummer was rolling a cigarette in one of the photos from her recently posted carousel, as they wrote, “Nobody talk about the lines on the table ????”

Another wrote, “Fr…. Don’t die Charli, I j got your converse today and love them thank u.”

A third chimed in, “That is a huge bag of weed lmao.”

Fans also alleged that she is making smoking “cool again” as she has a huge influence over underaged people.

“I was like oh wow she looks beautiful ! Then I saw the cigarette please don’t smoke !,” one wrote, while another criticised, “bringing lung cancer back to the mainstream like that.”

The couple originally got married in an intimate ceremony in London on July 19 this year.