Miley Cyrus weighs in on Billy Ray’s new romance

Miley Cyrus has recently weighed in on her dad Billy Ray Cyrus relationship with Elizabeth Hurley.

The Flowers hit-maker has made rare comments on her parents’ new relationships, saying she’s excited to see their love again.

Miley’s father reportedly parted ways from singer’s mother Tish Cyrus earlier in 2022 after nearly 30 years of marriage.

While speaking to The Mirror, the Last Song actress said, “When you are younger, I think you just view your parents as mom and dad rather than individuals with feelings, with faults, with their own story.”

Miley shared that the most important thing for both her parents is that they are “happy and it’s clear to see they both are”.

The singer comments came days after Elizabeth could be seen walking the National Television Awards red carpet with new boyfriend Billy Ray on September 10.

Elsewhere in the interview, Miley discussed her friend Taylor Swift’s engagement to American football star Travis Kelce.

“I have sent my congratulations. Anybody who has been around them can see how in love they are – and they make the absolute cutest couple,” explained the 32-year-old.

Meanwhile, the musician opened up about pushing the boundaries with her next music album and even eyeing up a dream collaboration with Billie Eilish.

“I would really love to do something with Billie,” stated Miley.

The singer and actress pointed out that Billie is “super talented, but I love how she has been confident in who she is her entire career”.

“It has never been manufactured, it has never been what the record label has wanted her to be, she has just been unapologetically here - and I love that!” added Miley.