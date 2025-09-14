Prince Harry faces big challenge as King Charles accepts plea

Prince Harry issued a big warning after King Charles fulfilled the Duke of Sussex's special wish.

For the unversed, the monarch hosted his son for a private meeting at Clarence House after their aides met in London.

No details about their reunion have been shared yet, but it has been seen as a major step towards future reconciliation.

However, a royal expert believes that the real test of Harry begins now in order to regain the trust of the royal family.

Richard Eden from The Daily Mail said, "The big test is whether Prince Harry can keep quiet about what they spoke about during this private meeting."

He added, "The Palace wants to see that he can be trusted, that he won't give out details and neither will his spokesman, or sources close to Harry and Meghan."

The next few days are pretty crucial, as per the royal commentator.

"Do details leak out, or does it remain a secret? That's the big test," Richard shared.

He shed light on the previous leaks reportedly made by the Sussexes, which left the royals upset.

"Personally, I think Harry will want to try to keep this private because we know that he's desperate to restore relations with the Royal Family. But whether he can or not really does remain to be seen," the expert said.