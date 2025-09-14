Patrick Schwarzenegger ‘helped’ Abby Champion plan the wedding

Abby Champion praises Patrick Schwarzenegger

Patrick Schwarzenegger played a big role in helping plan his wedding to model Abby Champion, and his hands-on approach didn’t go unnoticed.

“Funny enough, it’s more Patrick’s personality to dive into the flowers and little details,” Champion, 28, shared in an interview with Vogue published on September 13.

“He helped with so much, which I absolutely loved.”

The couple exchanged vows on September 6 by the shore of Lake Coeur d’Alene in Idaho, celebrating with a simple yet elegant ceremony.

Champion explained that they wanted to keep the day minimalistic, even when it came to the floral arrangements. “

I was a little terrified of bees, so I wanted to avoid anything too elaborate,” she said, noting their choice of white roses and hydrangeas. “It turned out perfectly.”

Reflecting on the day, Champion admitted it felt surreal.

“I still can’t believe it’s over. It all flew by like a dream, [and] I’m so excited to start this next chapter with Patrick.”

Schwarzenegger, 31, who is the eldest son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, began dating Champion in 2016. The pair got engaged in December 2023 after seven years together.

At the time, Patrick revealed to Us Weekly that they weren’t rushing through the process, joking earlier this year, “We haven’t even started. We are slow! I’m working right now, so I’m out of town for the next bit.”

Less than a year later, the couple’s carefully planned celebration came together exactly as they hoped, with Patrick actively involved in bringing the details to life.