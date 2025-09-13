Akon faces personal setback just days before major milestone

Akon was hit with a major blow just days before marking a significant milestone in his personal life.

His wife, Tomeka Thaim, has filed for divorce from the musician, who has worked with Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, T-Pain, Michael Jackson and more.

On Thursday, September 11, just four days before their 29th wedding anniversary, the American singer-songwriter, rapper and record producer’s wife initiated the proceedings, citing irreconcilable differences.

According to the filing, Thaim listed their date of separation as "TBD," and requested joint legal custody of their one child, 17-year-old daughter Journey.

She filed to have physical custody of the teen while Akon, whose real name is Aliaune Damala Bouga Time Puru Nacka Lu Lu Lu Badara Akon Thiam, get visitation.

The Lonely chart topper’s estranged partner also requested spousal support, and asked the court not to award the Smack That hitmaker any spousal support.

While the exact reason behind the couple’s split remains unclear, the Don’t Matter singer has previously made headlines for his controversial views on relationships.

The Right Now singer believes in polygamy, and in a 2022 interview on The Zeze Mills Show, revealed that he has nine children.

Additionally, musician Amirror alleged in 2023 that she was one of the Chamak Challo maker’s four wives.

For the unversed, Akon and Thaim tied the knot in 1996.