Celine Dion’s Eurovision 2025 appearance denied amid health rumours

Celine Dion skips Eurovision 2025 for THIS reason

Celine Dion will not be performing at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

The 57-year-old was previously assumed to be the face of Eurovision after the contest took place in Basel, Switzerland, when Dion’s private jet was reportedly spotted in the city.

Speculation arose that the singer had flown in to mark 37 years since she won the contest in the host country.

In addition, she shared her thoughts on how Switzerland has always held a special place in her heart since her Eurovision win in 1988.

She said at the time, “It’s a country that believed in me and gave me the chance to be part of something so extraordinary.

It was a life-changing moment for me, and I’m so thankful for everyone who supported me.”

Although Dion might not be able to take the stage this year, she was remembered by other music artists, including Silvester Belt and Iolanda, who performed a special rendition of her song Ne Partez Pas Sans Moi.

Some social media users speculated that her ongoing health issues prevented her from performing.

However, her representatives have now clarified the situation. They issued the following statement,

“We would like to address the false reporting regarding Celine Dion and the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest earlier this year.

Celine was not in Basel, nor did she ever plan to attend, perform, or present at the event. Furthermore, contrary to certain claims, she does not own a private plane.”

The representatives also urged media outlets to maintain integrity while publishing news, rather than prioritizing clicks and views.