Taylor Swift finally out of Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively legal chaos

Taylor Swift is being a recurring name in Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively’s legal battle but not anymore.

A federal judge ruled out that Justin Baldoni's legal team cannot depose the singer in ongoing lawsuit, citing a lack of diligence on Baldoni's part.

The decision came after Baldoni's attorneys claimed that Swift had "agreed" to be deposed between October 20-25, but Swift's lawyer disputed this claim.

The lawsuit between Baldoni and Lively, costars in the film It Ends With Us, centers around allegations of sexual harassment and retaliation.

The Gossip Girl star filed the lawsuit in December 2024, accusing Baldoni of creating a hostile work environment and coordinating a smear campaign against her.

Baldoni has denied these allegations and previously filed a $400 million countersuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, which was later dismissed.

The Lover crooner's connection to the case stems from her song My Tears Ricochet being licensed for use in the film. Despite her limited involvement, Baldoni's team has sought to depose her, claiming she may have relevant information about Lively's working conditions on set.

However, Swift's team maintains that she "has no material role in this action" and did not agree to a deposition.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman denied Baldoni's request for an extension to depose Swift, stating that Baldoni's team “have failed to demonstrate appropriate diligence, the requested extension is denied.”

Lively's lawyers criticised Baldoni's team for their handling of the situation, stating that they had "repeatedly sought to bring [Swift] into this litigation to fuel their relentless media strategy."

They added that Baldoni's team showed a "lack of diligence, and disrespect for [Swift's] privacy and schedule.”