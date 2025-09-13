Prince William suffers major heartbreak after King Charles 'quiet' move

King Charles has made an important decision during his reign without informing Prince William.

For the unversed, the monarch hosted Prince Harry at Clarence House for a private meeting over tea on September 10, and the future King has reportedly left "blindsided."

According to Rob Shuter's ShutterScoop, the King 'quietly' planned a reunion with the Duke of Sussex to avoid any kind of interference from his eldest son.

William got to know about the headline-making conversation between Harry and Charles "very last minute."

An insider claimed, "William thought his father was back in London strictly for cancer treatment and official audiences. He had no idea Harry was on the schedule—and certainly wasn’t asked for input."

The source said that "If William had been consulted, he would have tried to block it. That’s why Charles went ahead quietly."

It has been said earlier that King Charles especially returned from Balmoral to see Harry in order to take a significant step towards future reconciliation.

However, Daily Mail previously revealed that the monarch put forward his conditions in front of the Duke of Sussex, asking him to keep the content about their meeting private.

"There's a long way to go before Harry can earn his family's trust, but he's given some assurances," added the source.

Notably, till today, William and Harry's relationship is estranged, and their reunion is not on the cards anytime soon, as per the royal experts.