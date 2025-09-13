Sydney Sweeney, Jenna Ortega score front row in Emmys 2025 seating chart

Selena Gomez bags seat right ahead of Steve Marin and Martin Short

As Emmy Awards are just around the corner, the seating of Hollywood stars has been revealed through a leaked seating chart.

The seating arrangement can become a point of argument as some young actors have been given priority over the legendary icons.

For instance, the pictures shared by The Sun disclosed the Euphoria famed Sydney Sweeney and Wednesday star Jenna Ortega have earned the first row as presenters, just a few distances away from the stage of the Emmys.

As per the arrangement, Harrison Ford, Stephen Graham, Jude Law and Indian Jones actor Brits Sharon Horgan will be seated behind the Sweeney.

Meanwhile, Javier Bardem will be accompanying The White Lotus actress in the front row as presenter along with Jason Segel and Catherina Zeta-Jones.

On the other hand, stars namely Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, and Sheryl Lee Ralp have bagged seats behind the 22-year-old star.

However, Jenna have been placed right next to fellow presenter Jennifer Coolidge and Quinta Brunson.

Pedro Pascal and Catherina O’Hara will also be basking in the front seat view of the big night.

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez, who is not individually nominated in the award show, will be sitting ahead of her co-actors in Only Murders in the Building, Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Gomez is not individually nominated in the big event, but her popular Hulu show is up for Emmys.

77th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is set to take place on September 15 at Peacock Theatre, Los Angeles.