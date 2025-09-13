Prince Harry extends unwavering support during surprise trip to Ukraine

Prince Harry's surprise trip to Ukraine has brought attention to the country's ongoing struggles and his commitment to supporting its veterans.

During his visit to the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War, Harry spoke candidly about his own experiences transitioning out of military service, offering words of encouragement to Ukrainian veterans.

"The wives and mothers who keep their loved ones on the straight and narrow—they deserve as much respect as anyone who serves," Harry said, paying tribute to military families.

He empathised with the challenges soldiers face when readjusting to civilian life, saying, "You will feel lost at times, like you lack purpose. But however dark those days are, there is light at the end of the tunnel."

Harry's advice to the veterans was clear: "Don't stay silent. Silence will hold you in the dark." He encouraged them to "open up to your friends and family, because in doing so you give them permission to do the same."

The Duke’s visit to Ukraine was focused on supporting the country's veterans and injured military personnel.

He met with Ukraine's Veterans Affairs Minister Natalia Kalmykova to discuss practical methods for the Invictus Games Foundation to strengthen assistance for those facing life-altering wounds.

Harry also visited the Superhumans Center, which assists over 150,000 severely injured Ukrainian military personnel.

Harry concluded his Kyiv visit by placing a wreath at Maidan Square, a poignant gesture that underscored his respect for the Ukrainian people and their struggle.

The duke's surprise trip to Ukraine was made with the permission of the British government, and it comes immediately after his four-day trip to the UK, where he reunited with King Charles for the first time in over a year and a half.