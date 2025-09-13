Alec Baldwin throws legal fight into chaos with Rust shooting case refusal

Alec Baldwin once again found himself at the center of legal drama as he refused to sit for a scheduled deposition over the tragic Rust set shooting.

Court filings from September 10 showed that Baldwin’s lawyers argued he should only have to testify once, with that transcript used for both Svetnoy’s case and another ongoing suit in New Mexico.

The actor's team already told Svetnoy weeks earlier that they would not go forward unless everyone agreed to a single session.

Svetnoy, who worked as a gaffer on the film, filed his lawsuit in 2021, saying he was deeply shaken after witnessing the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on set, when a live round was fired from a prop gun Baldwin was holding.

The shot reportedly came close to hitting him, and he later blamed what happened on “negligence and unprofessionalism” behind the scenes.

The Friends star's lawyers denied the claims, stressing that the actor been told the weapon was safe.

However, they said that while Svetnoy may have suffered emotionally, he did not have physical injuries and therefore did not have grounds for liability.

The 67 year old actor has faced multiple rounds of legal trouble since the shooting. Criminal charges were once brought against him but were dropped in July 2024 after prosecutors were accused of mishandling the case.

Later attempts to reopen the manslaughter charges were shut down by a judge.

Furthermore, Baldwin’s legal team has pointed to a settlement with Hutchins’ family as proof the matter should be resolved, but Svetnoy’s civil case is still pressing forward.