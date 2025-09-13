Demi Lovato cringes at viral clip of her singing to a 'ghost' with 'trauma'

Demi Lovato once serenaded a 'ghost' who, according to Demi, had 'trauma'

Demi Lovato is laughing at one of her most viral moments.

During an appearance on the Just Trish Podcast on Thursday, September 11, host Trisha Paytas brought up Unidentified with Demi Lovato, the Peacock series where the singer explored UFOs and the paranormal.

When asked if the infamous “singing to a ghost” clip was real, Lovato, 33, cracked up: “I was so stoned.”

“I am very spiritual and I do believe in the paranormal and things like that, I will not deny that at all. The whole show is about me going and finding aliens and ghosts and doing that fun stuff,” Lovato said, as Paytas, 37, complimented her vocals.

Lovato explained it was “a time in my life when I just happened to be smoking a lot of weed.” She admitted, “I honestly haven't watched it back because I cringe out of my soul but it's also such a funny moment now that I can laugh at it and go, ‘Wait. That's amazing.’”

“Why not own it?” she added. “If you don't own it people will laugh at you. What's better than laughing at yourself? I love laughing at myself.”

The appearance came just ahead of her September 12 single Here All Night and its dance-heavy video premiere in Los Angeles.