Saturday Night Live hit with major blow ahead of new season

Ego Nwodim shocked fans after announcing her exit from Saturday Night Live, marking another big change in the already shaken-up cast.

The 37 year old comedian shared the news in an Instagram story on Thursday, saying it was time to step away after seven seasons on the show.

Her announcement came as a shock because NBC listed her as part of the cast for Season 51 only a few days earlier.

Nwodim explained that her decision with a heartfelt note, writing, “The hardest part of a great party is knowing when to say goodnight."

The star went on saying: "But after seven unforgettable seasons, I have decided to leave SNL. I am immensely grateful to Lorne for the opportunity, to my castmates, the writers, and the crew for their brilliance, support and friendship.

Week after week on that stage taught me more than I could have ever imagined, and I will carry those memories (and that laughter) with me always. Now invite me to your weddings please!!!," she continued.

However, her exit added to what fans are calling a cast shake up.

In recent weeks, Heidi Gardner was let go after eight years, and newer faces Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, and Devon Walker also left.

Creator Lorne Michaels already hinted at big changes ahead of Season 51, which kicks off on October 4.

The show still counts Kenan Thompson, Bowen Yang, Chloe Fineman, and Weekend Update hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost among its stars.

But with Nwodim’s departure, viewers are bracing for a very different looking Saturday Night Live.