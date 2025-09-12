'Downton Abbey' stars secretly tie the knot 4 years after welcoming baby

Carmichael and Fox play Lady Edith and Andrew Parker on the hit ITV series

Laura Carmichael and Michael C. Fox quietly said “I do” years after meeting on the set of Downton Abbey.

The couple, who played Lady Edith and Andrew Parker on the beloved ITV series, confirmed their secret marriage during NBC’s Downton Abbey Celebrates The Grand Finale special.

Michael, 36, reflected on how much the period drama changed his life, saying, “I owe a lot to this show. I think so much of my life has been shaped around this show.”

When co-star Lesley Nicol teased the couple about finding love on set, she added, “What if someone said you’re actually going to find your wife and have a child? Life-changing stuff.”

Michael responded, “I know. It’s incredible.”

The two began dating in 2014 and welcomed their first child, son Luca, in 2021, though they kept both milestones private. It wasn’t until May 2022 that their parenthood became public knowledge.

Most recently, Carmichael, 37, was spotted wearing a sparkling ring while the couple attended the London premiere of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, where she stunned in a black and white lace gown beside Fox in a sleek black blazer.