Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce engagement was a 'surprise' to close pal

Travis Kelce popped the question to Taylor Swift on August 26

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were not connected by an invisible string but rather a mutual friend before they fell head over heels for each other.

The 35-year-old pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, also 35, are both friends with sportscasters Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson who claim that they are “responsible” for their relationship.

However, Thompson revealed that she found out about the engagement in a “apropos” way since she was “off the grid” at the time.

"I was at my ranch. I have a ranch where I rescue animals. I don't normally have my phone with me all the time when I'm up there," the NFL host told People Magazine.

The news ended up reaching her despite “going off the grid," as “I happened to be in the kitchen and Erin [Andrews] and I were texting about it because we found out at the same time."

Thompson continued, "So it was sort of apropos that we've obviously always advocated and hoped that they would fall in love and live happily ever after. And it actually happened!"

Thompson and Andrews have been the biggest “Tayvis” supporters since Kelce complained about not getting to meet the Eras Tour performer, on his podcast New Heights.

The duo advocated for Kelce on their own podcast for Swift to date her now-fiancé.