Kylie Kelce addresses controversial comments about Taylor Swift, Travis

Kylie Kelce responds to critics analysing her relationship with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might be an important part of Kylie Kelce’s life, but she has a valid reason behind not wanting to talk about them publicly.

The 33-year-old former athlete finally responded to some comments she had gotten about not congratulating the couple publicly after their engagement.

Although Kylie did drop a “like” on the newly engaged couple’s engagement announcement post, she did not make an official statement because she has “made a very conscious effort to not discuss” Taylor and Travis on her show, she shared during her September 11 episode of Not Gonna Lie podcast.

Explaining the reason behind her stance, Kylie said, “People do not realize that you at home, you have your family, and in your family, you might have a brother-in-law and they might be dating someone. You might have a soon-to-be sister-in-law. But you have a relationship personally with them that no one else is involved in, because it’s your relationship.”

The golf coach continued, “I don’t need to come out here and make statements when I already talk to them. You see what I’m saying? … I don’t need you to take my comments and try and dissect it.”

However, she added, “it goes without being said,” that she’s “so incredibly happy” for the pop superstar and the NFL star.

“We are so excited that they are taking this next step. [My daughters] are so excited to get another aunt. I am so truly happy for them and I feel so grateful that we get to welcome Taylor into our family in a more official capacity. But it’s our private relationship. … I don’t need to talk about them all the time,” the mom of four concluded.