Emma Heming on dealing with Bruce Willis’ speech loss amid dementia

Emma Heming Willis on dealing with Bruce Willis’ speech loss amid dementia

Emma Heming Willis has recently made shocking confession about Bruce Willis’ losing his communication skills.

The author and model talked about the impact of disease on her husband in her new book, The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope and Yourself on the Caregiving Path.

In the book, Emma revealed that Bruce “can’t communicate” with her due to frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

“I must make judgment calls for him about absolutely everything. I can’t ask him how he’s feeling, what’s wrong or if something hurts,” wrote the British-American model.

Emma mentioned that she “read his body language or look into his eyes to understand what’s bothering him and what he’s experiencing”.

Bruce’s wife explained that she likened this tactic to the “instinct that you have as a parent”.

Emma pointed out that with one glance at the actor, she could tell what’s hurting him or what he wants.

Last month, the mother of two daughters also disclosed her decision about Bruce “living in a second home with a full-time care team” as he battles the disease.

“It was a hard decision for us, but it was the safest and best decision not just for Bruce but also for our two young girls,” she stated during an appearance on Good Morning America on September 9.

Meanwhile, Emma shared rare insight into her relationship with Bruce at the moment.

“I can just sit there with Bruce, and we look at each other and we laugh and smile and that, to me, is more than anything,” she said.