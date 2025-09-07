Taylor Swift, Blake Lively's relationship to take major turn

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively have been known to be best friends in Hollywood.
Ever since, Lively’s legal battle with Justin Baldoni started, it has cause problems for the Green Lantern actress’ relationship with her closed pals and colleagues.
In one of the case proceedings, the court gave permission to Baldoni’s lawyers to access chats exchanged between Swift and Lively at the time of It Ends with Us filming.
The legal battle that was already challenging Blake’s reputation thenT was creating troubles for the Blank Space singer’s image. Allegedly, the case deteriorated their friendship.
The latest reports now suggest that the newly engaged artist, who is also known to be the godmother of the 38-year-old’s children, is reportedly considering stepping down from the role.
According to the reports of Radar Online, an insider revealed that “Taylor feels she has no choice but to draw a line”.
“Their friendship collapsed months ago and she doesn't want blurred obligations lingering. That includes her godmother role.”
Sources say, “She's already considering issuing a formal notice, either through a mutual friend or even a lawyer, to make it clear she's stepping away.”
