Prince Harry to 'move mountain' to meet father King Charles

Prince Harry’s UK visit is increasing speculations, whether he will meet King Charles.

As suggested by royal biographer Tom Bower, the Duke of Sussex has a significant challenge ahead of him if he hopes to reconcile with his father, King Charles.

According to Bower, everything mainly depends on Harry’s past actions that might potentially sabotage any efforts to repair their relationship.

"Harry has a huge mountain to overcome," Tom said. "On a human basis, he used to get on very well with Charles, so particularly from Harry’s perspective, he needs reconciliation. But time is not on their side."

In an earlier visit, when the King was diagnosed with the cancer, Duke stopped for only 30 minutes after learning the seriousness of the situation.

“There would be huge levels of emotion involved if they meet. Whatever Charles is facing, he would much prefer to have a good relationship with his son, so I’m sure he wants reconciliation. But he must bear in mind that he’s dealing with someone who could sabotage everything and embarrass him enormously.”

However, still these challenges cannot let Harry’s desire die to repair his relationship with his family, particularly his father.

In May, following his High Court defeat, he said, "I would love a reconciliation with my family. I don’t know how much longer my father has. He won’t speak to me because of this security stuff… but it would be nice to reconcile."

This month’s visit of Prince Harry is solely for charity purpose but it is expected that a meeting with King Charles could be on the cards.

According to Bower, such a meeting would be "full of peril" and would require careful consideration from both parties.

On the other hand, Duke’s wife Meghan Markle reportedly feel safe knowing that she and their kids remain Harry's priority.

Bower believes that Meghan's influence on Harry's decisions and actions is significant, and that she plays a crucial role in his life.