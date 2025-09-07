Tom Hanks gets canceled from receiving honorary award

Tom Hanks was set to receive an honorary award but due to some issues the ceremony was canceled.

The U.S. Military Academy at West Point, who is responsible for the awards, has canceled the ceremony where Hanks was set to receive the 2025 Sylvanus Thayer Award.

The decision was made by the West Point Association of Graduates, according to an email sent to faculty by the association's president and CEO, retired Army Col. Mark Bieger.

Bieger explained that the cancellation allows the Academy to focus on its core mission of preparing cadets to lead, fight, and win as officers in the United States Army. The email did not mention whether Hanks would still receive the award at a later event or in a different format.

The Sylvanus Thayer Award is given annually to an outstanding citizen of the U.S. whose service and accomplishments exemplify personal devotion to the ideals expressed in West Point's motto: "Duty, Honor, Country."

Hanks was announced as the recipient of the award in June, with the academy citing his portrayal of service members in films like Saving Private Ryan, Forrest Gump, and Greyhound, as well as his support for the military.

When Hanks was announced as the recipient of the award, he said, "To be recognised by an institution whose graduates have shaped our country's history through selfless service is both humbling and meaningful."

The cancellation of the ceremony comes amid a period of transition at West Point, which has faced significant changes since Donald Trump's presidency.