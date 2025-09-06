Kate Middleton's wig falls down at Women's Rugby World Cup

Princess of Wales dazzles with blonde locks

Kate Middleton had worn a very stunning wig as she came in to support England's Red Roses at the Brighton & Hove Albion Stadium today.

Kate took her seat in the stands to cheer on the women’s side as they faced Australia in the final group stage clash of the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

The outing came just hours after Prince William, 200 miles away in Exeter, watched Wales suffer a narrow defeat to Fiji at Sandy Park.

She showed off her newly lightened blonde locks, which shimmered under the late summer sun wearing ruffled blouse.

Princess Kate beams with joy

The Princess returned to royal duties earlier this week alongside William at the Natural History Museum, where her blonde style also drew attention.

Today, however, her focus was firmly on the pitch, where she was seen applauding the action in what promised to be a tense encounter.

Princess Kate is back with her royal glam

England, ranked the world’s number one team, have been in unstoppable form thrashing the US 69-7 in their opener before storming past Samoa 92-3 last weekend.

Australia, currently sitting in second place, were hoping to mount a challenge against the tournament favourites.

On the other hand, Prince William showed his support for Welsh rugby as he paid a heartfelt visit to the women’s team following their defeat to Fiji at the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025.

The Prince of Wales serves as patron of the Welsh Rugby Union

William was seen warmly embracing players, shaking hands, and sharing moments of pride with the team who, despite the result, left everything on the pitch.

In a message shared afterwards, William praised the squad’s determination, writing: “Commiserations to @welshrugbyunion. You fought hard and have made the nation proud. Onwards and upwards!”