Emma Watson's jaw dropping look steals the show in Venice

Emma Watson was a vision of charm and class in a stunning Gucci mini dress as she stepped out amid the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on Saturday.
The Harry Potter star, widely acclaimed for her role as Hermione Granger, posed effortlessly in the Italian city, showing off her slender physique in the beige sleeveless number, which featured chic leather pockets.
The Perks of Being a Wallflower 35, actress, appeared in high spirits while departing the luxurious Hotel Excelsior before whisking off on a boat.
The Young Artist winner completed her jaw-dropping look with nude stilettos, and Rayban shades, as well as dainty jewellery.
This comes after she was spotted looking cosy with a new flame in Oxford back in June.
According to onlookers, the Beauty and the Beast was seen sitting by a lake as the pair appeared to enjoy a 'cute date.'
For context, Emma is currently pursuing Masters degree at Oxford University.
Last year, she was also seen enjoying a romantic outing with fellow Oxford student Kieran Brown, with a pair pictured at a pastry show over a year after her split from her boyfriend Brandon Green.
An Oxford student said: 'I saw them for like 40 minutes. They were having a general chat and making each other laugh, which was cute.'
