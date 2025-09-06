Kate Middleton keeps George, Charlotte, Louis close to heart in new outing

Princess Kate gave a special nod to the most beloved ones, her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in her latest public appearance.

The Prince and Princess of Wales resumed their royal engagements on Thursday by visiting the Natural History Museum in London.

William and Catherine toured newly transformed gardens and witnessed the impact of the National Education Nature Park programme for the youth.

Two major things which grabbed the attention of fans from the royal couple's outing were the future Queen's blonde hair makeover and a beautiful necklace with the initials of her kids.

The jewellery piece showcased letters, G, C and L, the first letter of the Waleses' children, a heartfelt tribute from Kate to the future of the royal family.

Earlier, in conversation with People, Daniella, the British designer, shared, "The Duchess of Cambridge [now Princess of Wales] is an incredible role model - I look up to her as a young woman and a mother."

The expert added, "Seeing her wearing one of my designs was a very proud moment. Everyone in the workshop thinks it's just amazing. It's good morale!"

"It's a piece that I designed with myself in mind. I wear it every day, as does my mum and sister. It's becoming one of our best sellers and it can be personalised in so many ways."