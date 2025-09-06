Orlando Bloom breaks silence on Katy Perry split: 'I feel grateful'

The former couple is focused on co-parenting their five-year-old daughter Daisy

Orlando Bloom is keeping things positive following his split from Katy Perry.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor finally opened up about the breakup while appearing on Today with Craig Melvin to promote his new film, The Cut.

When asked how he was doing, Bloom, 48, chose to focus on gratitude. "I'm great, man. I'm so grateful," he said, referring to the couple’s 5-year-old daughter, Daisy. "We have the most beautiful daughter. You know when you leave everything on the field like I did in this movie? I feel grateful for all of it."

The Lord of the Rings alum went on to stress that there’s no bad blood between him and Perry. "And we're great. We're going to be great. Nothing but love," he added.

News of the couple’s split first surfaced in late June, with reps confirming their separation on July 3.

A source told People magazine at the time, "Katy has every intention of maintaining a positive and respectful relationship with Orlando. He's the father of their daughter and that will always come first for her."

The pair first met at a 2016 Golden Globes afterparty and began dating shortly after. They overcame a brief split in 2017 but quickly rekindled their romance.

They welcomed Daisy on April 26, 2020.