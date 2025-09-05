Prince William, Princess Kate release heartfelt message on royal death

Prince William and Kate Middleton have issued heartbreaking statement to the Duchess of Kent following her death.

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a personal message to pay special tribute to the beloved royal who breathed her last on Thursday.

The future king and queen said their thoughts are with her immediate family, her husband and their three children, lauding her charitable work.

Kate and William wrote: "Our thoughts today are with The Duke of Kent and his family, particularly George, Helen and Nicholas. The Duchess worked tirelessly to help others and supported many causes, including through her love of music. She will be a much missed member of the family. W & C."

William and Kate's message comes just hours after Buckingham Palace announced the death of the much-loved royal.

Katharine was famously converted to Catholicism in 1992 and 10 years later, she gave up full-time royal duties and her HRH title to pursue a life away from the spotlight.

The news was posted on the royal family's official website and a formal framed announcement was placed on the railings of Buckingham Palace.

The King, who's at Balmoral, has approved royal mourning until the day of the funeral. The cause of death has not been revealed.

The monarch's office, in emotional message, wrote: "The King and Queen and all Members of The Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess’s life-long devotion to all the organisations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people."