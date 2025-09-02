Meghan Markle shares parenting advice with Kate, William, others

Meghan Markle, who shares two children with Prince Harry, has shared tips for Prince William, Princess Kate and other parents preparing their children to head back to school.

The Duchess of Sussex suggested that small gestures from parents can go a long way in boosting a child’s confidence.

Prince Harry's wife said: "Scribble something for your little one and tuck it in their lunchbox — a joke, a little poem, your own version of Mad Libs, or just a sentence telling your child what your favorite thing about them is or how much you love them. Who doesn’t appreciate being thought of?"

She added that such validation could encourage during what can be an overwhelming time of year.

The former actress explained: "And that validation from a parent when they’re going back into school may be just the boost your child needs, whether in pre-K or as a teen."

She continued: "If it’s in your handwriting, even better. Just take one minute to do it; it can go such a long way!"

Meghan continued: "Try a tiny pack of stickers, a funny photo of your family, or an unexpected surprise like something you used to find in a Cracker Jack box. It doesn’t have to cost much at all, just a little trinket to celebrate the first week, tucked in as a surprise."

She said: "Love is in the details."

The Duchess also revealed that her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, enjoy the novelty of having breakfast foods at lunchtime.

"If your kids are like mine, they love 'breakfast for dinner,' just as I did when I was young," she said.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's mother went on: "Swap out a sandwich for waffles or pancakes (you can use the frozen ones), a mini packet or scoop of jam, some bacon, and hard-boiled eggs with salt. You can have fun with this and decorate the lunchboxes in unique ways every day, but if there’s no time, just the novelty of breakfast for lunch can sometimes be a welcome win!"

"And when in doubt, a few flower sprinkles are fun too!" Meghan added, referencing one of her signature products from her lifestyle brand As Ever.

She also encouraged families to use simple rituals to connect after school: "It’s a classic, but sometimes we forget about this easy prompt."

It comes amid reports that William and Kate's eldest son Prince George has begun his final year at Lambrook School before the young royal will move into secondary education next year.

The future monarch will need to select a new school to continue his education in September 2026. Eton College is expected to be his next destination, continuing a family tradition established by his father and uncle.