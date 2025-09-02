Queen Camilla makes delightful revelation about new family member in letter

The royal recently welcomed an adorable new addition to her family

Queen Camilla has revealed a surprising detail about her newest furry family member.

In a letter to 71-year-old Catherine Anderson, the royal shared that her dog, Moley, turned out to be “half Yorkshire Terrier and a quarter Chihuahua.” Camilla, 78, added that while she has “always had Jack Russells,” her latest rescue pup was a unique mix.

The Queen’s note came in response to Anderson, who wrote to her after her own 12-week-old Jack Russell, Chloe, saved her life. Anderson had fallen at home and was knocked unconscious, but the quick-thinking puppy managed to press her lifeline alarm button. The alert connected to a 24/7 monitoring service, and paramedics were dispatched after hearing Chloe’s barking.

“I still don’t know how she knew to do it. It seems impossible,” Anderson said, adding that doctors later told her the puppy’s action may have prevented a much worse outcome.

Camilla, touched by the story, called Chloe a “real star” and thanked Anderson for the Jack Russell-shaped brooch she had gifted her for her birthday.

“I think Chloe is a real star… how lucky you are to have her,” she wrote.

The Queen adopted Moley in May 2025, six months after the loss of her beloved Jack Russell, Beth, who joined the family in 2011 alongside Bluebell from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.