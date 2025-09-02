Zendaya, Tom Holland's 'marriage' details revealed

Zendaya and Tom Holland continues to win their fans worldwide.

The fan favourite couple has yet to announce their relationship status officially but, sources close to them, including Zendaya's stylist Law Roach, have suggested at a private wedding in the future.

In recent months, the stylist has teased potential details about the nuptials, dismissing the prospect of a wedding this year.

"The process hasn't even started yet," he said at the Las Culturistas Culture Awards in July. He also mentioned that Zendaya is working on several films, including a Dune sequel, and that both she and Tom have premieres to attend next year.

"We have a lot of time," he added.

Law Roach has also pointed that the couple's wedding will be a private and intimate affair, with no Vogue spread or public photos of the ceremony.

"They try to be as private as possible," he said on an episode of Complex's Please Explain.

"So I don't think that like... there won't be a Vogue spread or there won't be y'know pictures of the wedding and the people that she will invite will be really respectful of their privacy, so it will be a really beautiful dress that no one gets to see."

Despite the private nature of the wedding, it's expected that some celebrity pals will be invited. These may include Timothée Chalamet, who worked alongside Zendaya in Dune and its sequel, as well as actors Bella Thorne and Hunter Schafer.

Storm Reid, who plays Zendaya's on-screen sister in Euphoria, has expressed her desire to be involved, saying, "I would love to be the flower girl or something. Whenever it happens, I'm so happy for her, and I'll be there to support."



As the stylist hinted, the couple is more focused on their upcoming projects rather than getting hitched.