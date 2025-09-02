Meghan Markle, Prince Harry face pressure to find stability for dignified roles

King Charles's former butler, Grant Harrold, has advised Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to "change the narrative" in their public life to maintain a dignified role outside the Royal Family.

Harrold made the comments while promoting his book, The Royal Butler: My remarkable life of royal service, at The Rubens at the Palace, opposite Buckingham Palace.

He suggested that the Sussexes need to rethink their approach to find stability in their public life. "No, I think they've got to change the narrative," he said.

"I think they've got to change how they do things and just become more... Look, I'm not saying they've not got strong feelings, I know they have, but somebody's got to back down."

The butler added that the King and the royal household are unlikely to concede ground, and it's up to Harry and Meghan to make adjustments.

The deadlock between the Sussexes and the Palace will continue unless the couple makes changes. Harrold explained, "So I think what they've got to do is... I'm not saying that it's right or wrong, they have to do something, otherwise it's just going to keep clashing."

He emphasised that without a change, the situation will not move forward. "So they have to do something in order for it to go forward. Otherwise, it's just going to be a mess. You don't go forward."

Speculation is mounting over whether Prince Harry will see his father, King Charles, during his upcoming visit to London for the WellChild Awards.

The event coincides with the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death on September 8.

Harry has supported the WellChild Awards for many years, and it's possible that the visit could provide an opportunity for a private meeting with his father.