Prince William, Princess Kate's 'weird' moment with Prince Harry and his ex

King Charles’ former butler Grant Harrold is looking back fondly at Prince William and Prince Harry’s life before their feud.

Long before they were the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex, Harry and William used to go out for low-key pub nights with their partners Princess Kate and Chelsy Davy (Harry’s last serious relationship before Meghan Markle).

Speaking to GB News at the launch of his memoir, The Royal Butler: My Remarkable Life of Royal Service, Harrold recalled how the foursome would often be spotted at a local pub near Tetbury in Gloucestershire.

“I’d seen him in the local pubs. It was quite weird. That doesn’t happen now,” Harrold said, with a former royal gardener reminding him the venue was called The Custard Pot.

“We used to go in there, and you’d walk into the bar and you’d have William and Harry and Kate and Chelsy Davy, all sitting there. Just having a drink, which is quite weird. They were just fun. As I’ve said all the way along, they were just a family that all got on really nicely. It was always a fun place to eat.”

Harrold, who worked for King Charles for seven years, noted those moments reflected a freer time for the princes, before the glare of public scrutiny grew stronger.

Harry and Chelsy dated on and off between 2004 and 2011 and remained friends long after, with the Zimbabwe-born lawyer attending both William’s and Harry’s weddings in later years.