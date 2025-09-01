George, Charlotte, and Louis say goodbye to glamorous summer with family

Prince George is starting his final year at Lambrook School

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis’ glamorous summer holiday is coming to an end as they are just two days away from heading back to school.

The young royals are set to return to Lambrook School on Wednesday, September 3, as the Michaelmas Term begins.

George, 12, Charlotte, 10, and Louis, 7, are not boarders and attend the Berkshire school only during the day. That means they’ve been able to spend their long break with their parents Prince William and Princess Kate before the busy school year kicks in.

The Prince and Princess of Wales spared no expense this summer, having vacationed in Greece and then spending a few days at Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands with King Charles, Queen Camilla, and the extended royal family.

The summer began with Charlotte and George joining William and Kate at Wimbledon, while Louis stayed home.

Charlotte later accompanied her father to Switzerland to cheer on the Lionesses as they faced off against Spain at the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025.

All three Wales children then joined their parents on the Kefalonia island, where they boarded Lady Beatrice — a £20 million megayacht, according to the Daily Mail. But now, the children are getting their bags packed, organising supplies, and likely finishing any summer assignments before the start of the new semester.

For George — who celebrated his 12th birthday over the summer — the return comes with added weight. The heir to the throne is entering his final year at Lambrook before moving on to a new school next September.

While Kensington Palace hasn’t confirmed his next step, Eton College — where Prince William studied — appears to be the frontrunner. Marlborough College, Kate’s alma mater, is also said to be in the running.