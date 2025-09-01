Trump puts King Charles in trouble with invitation to surprise guest at State Banquet

Donald Trump has issued a surprising invitation to a British personality working in the US ahead of his upcoming visit to the UK.

The US President has invited Dame Karen, former British ambassador to the US, to attend the State Banquet at Windsor Castle that will be hosted by King Charles later this month.

The move is being considered as a challenge to the authority of Lord Mandelson, the current British ambassador to the US.

Lord Mandelson will also attend the State Banquet as he will be on the British side of the guest list. The full list is expected to contain over 150 people, including royals, politicians and public figures with links to the UK and US.

However, a source told The Telegraph Dame Karen was still considered “one of the UK’s best assets”.

The 76-year-old monarch might be in trouble due to Trump's upcoming state visit, but it's not exactly because of a surprise guest invitation. The real issue lies in the US president's past remarks on immigration, which have sparked concerns about potential controversy during the visit.

In July, Buckingham Palace has announced the dates of Donald Trump's UK State Visit and confirmed the King's offer has been accepted by Trump.

The Palace stated: "The President of the United States of America, President Donald J. Trump, accompanied by the First Lady Mrs. Melania Trump, has accepted an invitation from His Majesty The King to pay a State Visit to the United Kingdom from 17 September to 19 September 2025."

The trip is scheduled during parliamentary recess and will notably exclude an address to Parliament.

It is worth noticing here that French President Emmanuel Macron addressed Parliament during his State Visit to the UK in July.

Trump will become the first elected leader in modern times to enjoy two UK state visits, having previously been hosted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2019.

The visit will also exclude traditional state visit elements such as a stay at Buckingham Palace or a ceremonial carriage procession along the Mall.