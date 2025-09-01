Fifth Harmony returns after seven years away

Fifth Harmony returns to social media after seven years away

Fifth Harmony sent fans into a frenzy on Sunday after surprising everyone with their first post on X in seven years.

The girl band, now a four singers featuring Ally Brooke, Normani, Lauren Jauregui and Dinah Jane following Camila Cabello’s 2016 exit, caught the attention of their 4.2 million followers with a short but powerful message.

“#FifthHarmonyFollowSpree,” the post read. It was their first post on the platform since wishing Ally a happy birthday back in July 2018.

Harmonizers quickly filled the comment section with excitement and questions, many wondering if the post was a sign of a long awaited reunion. “Wait… this is the first tweet since 2018. Something is happening,” one person wrote. Another fan demanded, “I need new music from you ladies! I’m ready!”

Others expressed their loyalty with messages such as “The Fifth Harmony love train never stops” and “Don’t do this to meeee.”

Some fans were more direct, asking if the original lineup was getting back together or if the reunion rumors were finally true.

For the unversed, Fifth Harmony first formed on season two of The X Factor USA in 2012. The group announced an indefinite hiatus in 2018, two years after Camila left to focus on her solo career.

Earlier this year, reports revealed that the women were interested in making a comeback, with their songs gaining new popularity on TikTok.

In 2023, Ally confirmed that she, Normani, Lauren and Dinah secured the Fifth Harmony trademark, though she clarified there was no official reunion yet, only that their friendships were healing again.