Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper in spotlight after Taylor Swift engagement

Taylor Swift’s engagement to Travis Kelce has placed new attention on Gigi Hadid and her relationship with Bradley Cooper.

While the pop star prepared for marriage, Hadid was reported to be in a strong and steady romance with the Academy Award winning actor.

According to People, the couple havr been together for nearly two years and were “on the same page” about their long term future.

A source said they already discussed blending their lives but were not rushing, adding that what they shared was “solid.”

The insider explained that despite demanding careers, Hadid and Cooper always made time for one another, as they often enjoyed quiet nights cooking at home, outings with close friends or moments with their children.

The fashionista shares her daughter Khai, 4, with former lover Zayn Malik. Whereas, Cooper, 50, is father to Lea, 8, with model Irina Shayk.

However, sources said Khai and Lea see each other often and get along well, which made the relationship smoother for the lovebirds.

The Maestro actor is also warmly welcomed into the model's inner circle, which includes her longtime friend Swift. Family and friends observed that the supermodel to be more relaxed and happy in his company.

Her mother Yolanda Hadid was said to be especially pleased with the comfort she displayed around him.

For the unversed, the relationship update came a day after Taylor confirmed her engagement with photos of Travis romantic garden proposal.