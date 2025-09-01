Hailey and Justin Bieber show united front during weekend date night

The couple looked happier than ever during their recent date night

Justin Bieber stepped out with his wife Hailey Bieber for a weekend date night.

The couple looked happier than ever during a dinner date in Los Angeles on Saturday, putting on a united front after months of speculation about their marriage.

The Biebers were photographed arriving at Ysabel in West Hollywood, with Justin reaching out protectively for his wife as they stepped inside, according to Page Six.

The pop star, 31, kept it casual in a navy bomber jacket, baggy pants and boots, while Hailey stunned in an all-black look featuring a lace-up top and fitted pants.

The Rhode founder, 28, was also spotted carrying a bottle of wine as they left the restaurant, looking relaxed and smiling.

Their public night out follows a wave of rumours about tension at home.

A source recently told Us Weekly that Justin’s work on new music had “put a strain on their marriage,” explaining that Justin “gets completely consumed and shuts everything else out” in the studio.

“There’s still work to be done in their marriage,” the insider added, “but they’re in a much better place.”