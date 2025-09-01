Belle voice actor reflects on 'timeless' film 'Beauty and the Beast'

Paige O'Hara says that Belle was 'ahead of her time'

Paige O’Hara, the actress who voiced Belle in Disney’s 1991 classic Beauty and the Beast, is looking back on the character and the film’s enduring impact.

Speaking with People magazine at the World Princess Week Celebration in Anaheim on August 26, O’Hara said the movie’s message will always resonate.

“It’s a great film. It’s not a good film. It’s a timeless film,” the 69-year-old shared. “It’s going to live on and give that message to people long after I’m gone. Beauty and the Beast will definitely live on.”

Over the years, O’Hara says her appreciation for Belle has only deepened.

“There are things that she [Belle] did that I appreciate more now that I’m an older woman. Like, sacrificing her life for her father without hesitation. She was ahead of her time, she was an old soul, and I guess there’s part of me that’s that way, too.”

O’Hara also recalled the first time critics saw an unfinished version of the film, describing the standing ovation as a moment she’ll never forget.

Today, she enjoys semi-retirement, painting for Disney, and connecting with fans who continue to be inspired by Belle’s story.