Paris Jackson stuns in flowing caped gown beside Colman Domingo

Paris Jackson stuns beside Colman Domingo at amfAR Gala in Venice

Paris Jackson commanded attention at the amfAR Gala held during the Venice International Film Festival.

Joining host and Hollywood favorite Colman Domingo, she strolled the red carpet in a breathtaking dramatic caped gown that showcased her signature blend of ethereal grace and edgy flair.

She wore a sheer gown with sculptural shoulders gracefully trailed behind her, while delicate mesh detailing and a thigh-high slit revealed her impressive tattoos and a confident composure

The look was elevated by metallic strappy heels, tousled blonde hair elegantly swept up, and soft-glam makeup that softened the bold fashion statement

The amfAR Gala itself, hosted by Colman Domingo, combined star-studded glamour with a charitable mission.

Set against the allure of Venice’s festival backdrop, the evening featured a black-tie dinner, performances by Paris Jackson and pop icon Ava Max, and a high-stakes live auction—all in support of HIV/AIDS research and biomedical initiatives

Amid the dazzle, Paris has been navigating personal growth with profound candor.

Earlier this year, she celebrated five years of sobriety, a milestone she shared with vulnerability and gratitude, marking a new chapter filled with creativity, emotional richness, and presence

In Venice, surrounded by fellow icons and supporters, Paris not only delivered a headline-making fashion moment but also epitomized the intersection of empowerment, advocacy, and artistry, a true testament to her evolving presence on and off the red carpet.