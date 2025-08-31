Prince Andrew caught lying about contact with Jeffrey Epstein AGAIN: Report

Newly unearthed emails reportedly show that Andrew last contacted Epstein as early as 2015

Prince Andrew’s claims about cutting ties with Jeffrey Epstein in 2010 are being called into question yet again after newly disclosed emails surfaced.

During his 2019 Newsnight interview, the Duke of York insisted he last communicated with the convicted paedophile in December 2010 while visiting his Manhattan townhouse. But emails obtained by The Sunday Times suggest Andrew may have stayed in touch with the disgraced financier years later.

One exchange from 2015 between Epstein and former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak shows Epstein citing Andrew as a source on potential business opportunities in China.

“Weathy (sic) Chines (sic) looking for to start personel (sic) protection co in Beijing,” Epstein wrote, before adding, “kidnapping has begun.” When Barak asked where the information came from, Epstein replied, “Andrew.” Pressed further, Epstein confirmed: “Yes.”

This isn’t the first time Andrew’s account has been disputed. Following his Newsnight interview, emails from 2011 revealed he had exchanged messages with Epstein discussing “press articles” and telling him: “Keep in close touch and we’ll play some more soon!!!!”

The newly uncovered files, published by Reason magazine, were later verified by The Sunday Times, which crosschecked phone numbers, email addresses, and handwriting linked to Barak.