Queen Máxima and her mini-mes steal the show at Grand Prix

Queen Máxima and her lookalike girls rev up the Grand Prix.

Queen Máxima turned heads on Sunday as she made a dazzling appearance at the Zandvoort Circuit for the Dutch Grand Prix.

The Argentinian-born royal wasn’t alone, however she was joined by King Willem-Alexander and their three daughters, Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia, Princess Alexia, and Princess Ariane making it a rare full family outing.

The day proved especially special with Alexia back from her studies at University College London.

As ever, style was front and centre for the Dutch royals. she led the fashion charge in a flowing cream-and-peach tiered skirt, complete with a cinched waist and asymmetric hem.

The Queen paired the statement piece with a simple tee, a soft cardigan, heeled mules, and a pop of colour courtesy of a tangerine suede bag. Layered bracelets and bold leaf earrings finished off the effortlessly chic look.

Her sisters, Alexia and Ariane, kept the youthful, relaxed glamour flowing as the royal family soaked up the atmosphere of the Formula One spectacle.

The youngest of the Dutch princess trio, Ariane, kept her look casual and cool at the Grand Prix, stepping out in burgundy Adidas Sambas teamed with dark-wash jeans and a relaxed striped cotton shirt.

Princess Alexia, by contrast, opted for a more polished style, pairing a printed mini skirt with a brown blazer and knee-high boots.

The sisters weren’t the only royals spotted at Zandvoort. King Willem-Alexander’s cousin Prince Maurits attended with his son Lucas, while Prince Pieter-Christiaan and Princess Margriet also joined the family gathering, making the occasion a wider royal affair.

It marked the first time Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander’s daughters have been seen together publicly since June, when the trio posed at the family’s annual summer photocall at Huis ten Bosch Palace in The Hague.

Then, Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia led the group in a crisp green blouse and white trousers, while Alexia embraced the season in a bold green sundress, and Ariane chose a playful striped co-ord.