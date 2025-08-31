'Celebrity Race Across the World': Jeff, Freddy Brazier share exciting family milestone

Jeff Brazier seemed on clouds nine after receiving some great family news.

His son Freddy is preparing to welcome baby with an ex-girlfriend at the young age of 20, which would have been the late star Jade Goody's first grandchild.

For context, Freddy had previously been at loggerheads with his television host father Jeff, 46, but this delightful news appears to have brought about a reconciliation.

Following Freddy's baby announcement, Jeff appeared to be in high spirits as he took to his social media account to share a lovely snap with a friend who had come to cheer him in on during his current theatre show 101 Dalmatians.

The TV star paired the picture with Cleo Sol 's song Life Will Be which includes optimistic lyrics such as Life will be just you believe in you.

The song continues: 'If you are alive, there's no excuse. Get out of your mind, you cannot lose this one time. It could be right.'

Sources close to the Brazier's say Freddy had already discussed becoming a father with Jeff, who is said to be 'extremely supportive' alongside other family members.

Interestingly, this news is likely to excite millions who loved the father-son bond on Celebrity Race Across the World last year.

The family updates comes after Jeff's eldest son, Bobby Brazier, embarked on a spiritual journey, as he is believed to be moving to India to purse the Hare Krishna religion.

The EastEnders star, 22, is reportedly planning to live there for a year after developing an interest in the movement this summer.