King Charles faces setback after revealing key plans for beloved estate

King Charles, who is currently with the royal family in Balmoral, was criticised for a major decision he had made regarding his royal estate, Sandringham.

The royal family owns several estates, but Sandringham happens to be one of the most favoured locations for Charles.

Moreover, it also happens to hold a significance in the monarchy as many important royal engagements are conducted in the place.

Apart from the upkeep of the infrastructure, Charles has taken a particular interest in conserving the natural environment and the wildlife of the Norfolk area. It was revealed in The Sun report that plans for the six ponds have been announced in a bid to help save endangered amphibians in the vicinity.

Charles will be “supporting the population of great crested newts” since the creatures have suffered a severe decline in Britain over the past 50 years with decrease in ponds.

While the plans will benefit the environment significantly, it caused some grievances about the state of living conditions in the U.K.

The newts, a protected species under UK law, have hindered plans for 1.5million new homes by 2029.

Housing Secretary Angela Rayner last year claimed that newts are “more protected than people”.

Reedbeds are expected to be established this autumn to protect wildlife, especially newts. In the plans, the water bodies will create opportunities for birds, mammals, amphibians, reptiles and invertebrates.