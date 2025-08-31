Lady Gaga set to electrify 2025 MTV VMAs with highly anticipated performance

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards just got a whole lot more exciting! Lady Gaga has officially been announced as one of this year's performers, and fans are beyond thrilled.

The news was shared on social media, with the VMAs posting, "There will be magic in the air at the 2025 #VMAs because @LADYGAGA IS PERFORMING! You won’t want to miss her return."

Gaga joins an already impressive lineup of performers, including Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll, Post Malone, and Tate McRae.

Sombr, Alex Warren, and J Balvin featuring DJ Snake will also take the stage. This year's ceremony promises to be an unforgettable night of music and entertainment.

It's been five years since Gaga last graced the VMAs stage, and fans are eagerly awaiting her performance. In 2020, she wowed audiences with her hit song Rain On Me alongside Ariana Grande.

With 12 nominations this year, including Video of the Year for Die With a Smile and Artist of the Year, Gaga is looking to add to her impressive collection of VMAs.

Gaga already has 18 VMAs under her belt, but it's her iconic moments at the ceremony that fans will never forget. Who can forget her debut performance of Paparazzi in 2009 or her infamous meat dress in 2010?

This year's ceremony promises to be just as memorable, with Mariah Carey set to receive the Video Vanguard Award and perform a medley of her greatest hits.

The 2025 MTV VMAs will mark a new era for the ceremony, airing on CBS for the first time ever, while also simulcasting on MTV and streaming on Paramount+ (for subscribers to the service's premium plan).

LL Cool J will host the ceremony, which takes place on Sunday, September 7.